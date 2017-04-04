Four North Carolina fans were burned by bonfires while celebrating

North Carolina fans celebrated the national title with bonfires. (AP)

Celebrate with fire and you might get burned.

At least four Tar Heel fans unfortunately learned that the hard way on Monday night after being burned by bonfires set on Franklin Street, the main party pit on the University of North Carolina’s campus.

The setting of bonfires sometimes occurs after the school’s big basketball wins. Mix fire with thousands of frenzied people in a contained space and you’re bound to get a few people headed to the burn unit. Especially when you’ve got doctoral candidates jumping over the fires like the ones in the photo in this post.

The Chapel Hill Police Department tried warning against the bonfires before North Carolina beat Gonzaga 71-65 to win its sixth national championship, but to no avail.



The Chapel Hill police department reported three other injuries for non-disclosed reasons. No arrests have been reported among the estimated 55,000 people that stormed the campus streets. (And, you know, it seems like arrests might be the sort of thing that would deter starting bonfires you don’t want started, but I’m just a blogger for Yahoo Sports, not a law enforcement officer.)

At any rate, Twitter was, uh, ablaze late Monday night/early Tuesday morning with examples of some amazing acts of stupidity involving people climbing trees and poles.



I know it’s a great feeling to see your team win a championship, but it’s usually best to limit your highs to natural ones.

