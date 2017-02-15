Four Corners: Our favorite NBA All-Star moments

With the basketball world about to descend upon New Orleans for for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game, we thought we’d take a second to look back at some of our most beloved memories from All-Star Weekends past.

The topic for this week’s Four Corners roundtable: What’s your favorite All-Star Weekend moment? Here’s what we on the BDL staff remember most fondly. Let’s hear your favorites in the comments.

***

Larry Legend leaves his warmups on for Three-Point three-peat

Before the NBA’s inaugural long-distance shootout in 1986, Larry Bird walked into a crowded locker room and asked the competition, “Which one of you guys is finishing second?” Or so the story goes.

Two years later? “I didn’t have to say anything,” said Bird. “They all knew who was going to win.”

Bird didn’t break much of a sweat winning the contest the previous two seasons and only ever removed his Celtics warmup jacket to dominate Craig Hodges in the final round of the 1986 shootout. The 1988 edition was no different, his green jacket and matching short shorts embodying his bravado.

“It keeps me warm, so why take it off?” the notorious trash-talker told reporters at the time. “The other guys know I’m the favorite, so it gets easier every year.” This is the stuff of Larry Legend.

He skated through the first round with fewer points than rival Los Angeles Lakers guard Byron Scott, so Celtics teammate Kevin McHale came out of the crowd to line up the seams of each ball just so, and Bird dropped 23 in the semifinals, sinking every money ball and four-of-five shots on his last four racks.

Dale Ellis posted a 15-spot to start the final round, and Bird put up just 7 points through the first three racks. Counting along in his head, Bird knew the number he had to get to, so he swept the next rack to push his total to 13. After missing his first two attempts from the corner, Bird made the next two to tie Ellis, then released the last money ball.

Before it even found the net, Bird raised his index finger in the air and started walking away. They all knew who was going to win. For me, the kid who loved chucking up 3-pointers in the driveway, that was the moment. Larry Bird was so freakin’ money.

“If it had come up short, I would have been surprised,” said Bird. “It looked down all the way.”

The Chicago crowd cheered as if Bird was their own. He walked back to accept congratulations from his competitors on the sideline, where Detlef Schrempf could only shake his head in disbelief. He should’ve seen it coming. A young Craig Sager was there, too, laughing at the sight of it all. Then, Bird saved one last jab for his favorite punching bag, Danny Ainge, who bowed out in the first round.

“I’m just glad Danny Ainge didn’t win this thing,” he told reporters. “If he won, we’d have to hear about it for the next 10 years. I feel sorry for him because he has been practicing for two months. Kevin tried to bother Danny before the competition started, but it wasn’t necessary. He choked on his own.”

Savage, as they say.

His inspiration for it all — delivering on his third straight 3-point shootout victory, and never even removing his jacket in the process?

“Right there,” finished Bird, pointing to the $12,500 winner’s check.

Money. — Ben Rohrbach

***

Fathers, sons, daughters and dunks

Without question, my fondest All-Star Weekend memory has to be the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest. The whole weekend was great: CBS’ broadcast of the game (which I had to tape for my dad to watch later, as he was at work) was silly fun, Larry Bird’s legend had already been explained to me by that Three-Point Shootout (I’d turn eight a few months later), and the setting of the thing in the same Chicago chill that we all were feeling that weekend just drove things over the top. It probably wasn’t the coldest Chicago weekend of the 1980s or even that year, but because your sense of recall drives so hard around things that matter, less-noticeable elements tend to take on legendary status. I ate 18 buckwheat pancakes that morning, dammit.

