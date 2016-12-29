Four Corners: NBA New Year's resolutions for 2017

As we prepare to bid a not-especially-fond farewell to this vampire of a year and hope tomorrow we’ll find better things, this holiday week’s Four Corners roundtable asks: what New Year’s resolution would you like to see the NBA, or NBA teams, stick to in 2017?

Here’s what we’ll be thinking about come midnight on Sunday, as we’re eyeball-deep in “Auld Lang Syne” and noisemakers of various makes and models. Share your answers in the comments below.

Please, for the love of all that’s decent, call traveling again

It’s a gimmick that nobody loves, but for whatever reason, I stuck to it. Any time I was presented with a “give me your best New Year’s resolution for the NBA” pitch, I dove into the lamest of sizzlin’ takes: Kelly says that the NBA should lighten up its over-reliance on block/charge calls in the few months it has before the playoffs.

By 2017, though, I think we’ve eased in. Referees don’t seem as quick to call any bit of contact around the rim a block or charge, as Derek Fisher weeps somewhere solemnly. Failing that, with old age and further cold approaching, we look to something we’ve previously dismissed: the traveling call.

Referees have quite a bit going on, but they’re missing what feels like an unending series of shuffled feet. The refs need to make a resolution to ease back into looking for blatant travels now, before the glare of the postseason sets in.

Steve Kerr can’t take it. Mark Cuban agrees. Even George Karl is allowed into this party:

If you could snap your fingers and fix one thing about NBA basketball, what would it be?

They gotta start calling traveling. Every night guys are taking four steps.

George Karl: still got it.

Hey, Blue? Watch the happy feet, OK? — Kelly Dwyer

View photos DeMarcus Cousins is about as unstoppable as it gets. Can his Kings stop getting in their own way long enough to get into the postseason? (Cameron Browne/NBAE/Getty Images) More

Hey, Kings: give us a reason to watch the throne

Incredibly, if the regular season ended today, Sacramento would be in the playoffs for the first time since Peja Stojakovic was wearing a Kings uniform instead of a suit. Of course, they’re still a sub-.500 team, as has always been the case in the DeMarcus Cousins era, but the top-heavy Western Conference has created what’s developing into an intriguing race for the eighth seed between a Trail Blazers team that’s fallen from grace, a suddenly frisky Nuggets squad seemingly always in this race, and a Kings franchise accustomed to falling on its face.

Any basketball fan outside Portland and Denver with a soul this holiday season should be rooting for the Kings to earn that last spot. Not just because it would be fun to see these unlovable losers do battle with the Golden State Super Villains in the first round (and boy, would that be some odd fun), but because we need Playoff Boogie (for the first time) in 2017.

Once again, this season has run the gamut for Cousins. It began with him leading members of his team in a police-community relations summit, only to face a lawsuit for his alleged role alongside new teammate Matt Barnes in a New York City bar fight a month later. And 2016 is ending in a similar juxtaposition, with Cousins chewing out a middle-aged columnist in a strange and unpleasant tirade off the court, only to achieve Peak Boogie on the floor in an equally strange and far more pleasant 55-point performance that featured the first un-ejection (we think).

This is the dichotomy that’s left so many wondering whether to root for or against Cousins, and the playoffs might be the only way for us to know for certain what to make of him. He is an extraordinary talent, as indicated by both his per-game averages (29.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocks) and a top-20 ranking in almost every individual advanced statistical metric. Yet his Kings have never won more than 33 games, and he’s developed into somewhat of a mascot for a franchise that’s become synonymous with troublesome decision-making.

