Former Tour de France champ Wiggins retires from cycling

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former Tour de France winner and Olympic Gold medalist Britain's Bradley Wiggins greets spectators prior to competing in the six day race at the Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. Wiggins announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

LONDON (AP) -- Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling, ending a career in which he won a British-record eight Olympic medals and the Tour de France.

The 36-year-old Wiggins made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Wiggins says ''2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards,'' adding that he fulfilled a ''childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12.''

Wiggins is Britain's most decorated Olympian with five golds in a haul of eight medals. He became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he triumphed in cycling's most grueling race in 2012.