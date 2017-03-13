Former Rutgers OL Eric LeGrand to be honored with WWE’s Warrior Award

Eric LeGrand (52) is being honored by the WWE with its Warrior Award. (Getty)

Former Rutgers offensive lineman Eric LeGrand will be honored by the WWE with the organization’s third annual Warrior Award.

LeGrand, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a 2010 game that left him paralyzed from the neck down, has turned into a national icon in the years since, becoming a motivational speaker, resuming his college classes and founding a charity, Team LeGrand of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

WWE will make a $25,000 donation to Team LeGrand.

“It is an absolute honor to be named the 2017 Warrior Award recipient,” LeGrand said in a release. “I am truly grateful for WWE’s support of my personal journey, and I am proud to continue to be an example of strength for people everywhere.”

The award is named after the late WWE Hall of Famer Ultimate Warrior, and it’s presented to someone “who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of Ultimate Warrior.”

Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior’s widow, will present LeGrand the honor at the WWE’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony March 31 in Orlando, Fla.

“Eric LeGrand has shown incredible perseverance and unwavering positivity throughout his recovery,” Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer, said in a release. “From the work he does helping others with spinal cord injuries to his motivational speaking, Eric is the perfect choice for this prestigious award.”

