Former President Obama has two big mistakes in his women's bracket

Former president Barack Obama is an avid basketball fan and has filled out an NCAA bracket for the men’s and women’s tournaments for the past eight years. This year was no exception and his picks were looking good — except for one little thing.

As For The Win pointed out, Obama has Notre Dame winning a Sweet 16 game between Baylor and Louisville in his women’s bracket. Another person on Twitter pointed out that his original tweet has Arizona winning a women’s matchup between DePaul and Mississippi State.

Whoops.

Psst…there's a mistake on his Women's bracket. Notre Dame can't win a game between Baylor and Louisville. https://t.co/BcGMJVdNos — Lisa Marie (@LisaMarie) March 17, 2017









So what happened here? Here’s an idea: If you look at the spots where Notre Dame and Arizona mistakenly appear on his bracket, it corresponds to the same spots he picked them on the men’s bracket. He has Arizona in the men’s Sweet 16 and Notre Dame in the men’s Elite Eight.

Somehow the results were transposed to the women’s bracket and no one caught it.

Obama’s bracket is not as big of a mess as the guy who went 0-for-16 during Thursday’s games, but it could have used another read before it went public.

For the record, correct brackets have been posted on The Obama Foundation’s webpage. Obama believes Baylor will prevail in that matchup before losing to Washington while Mississippi State will beat DePaul.

The original women’s bracket tweeted by Obama’s foundation had two big errors. (@ObamaFoundation) More

