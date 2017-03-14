Former Penn State president now stands as last defendant in wake of Sandusky scandal

It was just days after Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, Penn State’s athletic director and vice president, respectively, were indicted for covering up the sins of Jerry Sandusky. The school’s then-president, Graham Spanier, decided to go all in with a full-throated defense of his friends.

“Tim Curley and Gary Schultz have my unconditional support,” Spanier stated in November 2011. “… Tim Curley and Gary Schultz operate at the highest levels of honesty, integrity and compassion.” So on and so on it went.

Within days, Spanier would be out as president. Within a year, he, too, would be charged with criminal negligence for how the three men handled a 2001 report of Sandusky sexually assaulting a boy in the locker-room showers.

Despite the intense pressure and high stakes, the three Penn State administrators stuck together, denying any wrongdoing, while waging similar track legal defenses as they fought for both their freedom and whatever shred of their reputation remained.

On Monday, the confidants Spanier once unconditionally supported threw a rather large condition into their relationship. Both Curley and Schultz entered plea bargains in Dauphin County [Pa.] Court rather than stand trial alongside him next week.

While details are not fully known, each could now serve as prosecution witnesses against their one-time friend, the last remaining defendant in the sordid Sandusky scandal: Graham Spanier, himself.

It is a stunning, final-hour reversal – three men who the attorney general once claimed engaged in a “conspiracy of silence” – splintered in a furious every-man-for-himself scramble.

The sad, sick tale of Jerry Sandusky has broken apart everything else that stood in its path. So maybe this should’ve been expected.

Sandusky, a former Penn State defensive coordinator, is prison, effectively for life. His victims continue to deal with his deceit and crimes. His family has its own allegations of abuse. His

old boss, Joe Paterno, was fired and disgraced before passing away. Numerous coaches, administrators and lawyers were adversely affected despite not being directly involved. NCAA sanctions were levied. The university community splintered. Tens of millions in civil settlements were doled out. The seemingly pristine community around campus, long ago dubbed “Happy Valley,” was rocked.

And now, at the end, there is this: Spanier stands alone. Jury selection begins next Monday in Harrisburg.

Curley and Schultz avoided a trial on felony charges by pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor. Judge John Boccabella may still sentence them to up to five years in prison. That decision will be made at a later date.

“There is no provision of the agreement that would limit my ability to impose sentence as I see fit,” Boccabella said, according to Pennlive.com.

Perhaps. Or perhaps their cooperation in taking down the high-profile Spanier will be enough to avoid incarceration. If so, it will be a dramatic reversal of fortune. If anything, it is Spanier who possessed what seemed liked the best defense of the trio – he was always one extra step removed from the matter at hand.

The case stems from the night in 2001 when Mike McQueary, a then-Penn State football graduate assistant, walked into what he expected to be an empty coach’s locker room. Instead he heard noises he associated with sex and discovered Sandusky alone with a boy in the showers.

Panicked, McQueary left and called his father. Early the next morning he went to Paterno’s house to report what he’d seen. The next morning, a Sunday, Paterno summoned Curley and Schultz to his home and told them. The administrators took it seriously enough to bring in outside legal counsel that afternoon in what lawyer notes claim was a possible “abuse” case.

Little occurred after that, though. Police weren’t called. Sandusky wasn’t immediately confronted. No one went in search of the boy, who Sandusky may still have been abusing. It took two weeks for the administrators to even speak to McQueary, and the brief, 15-minute session that McQueary testified elicited not a single follow-up question.

