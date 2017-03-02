Former MLB pitcher Jack McDowell hired to coach D-II team

FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, former Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the White Sox in Chicago. McDowell has been hired to coach a startup baseball team at a Division II college. Queens University of Charlotte athletic director Cherie Swarthout announced McDowells hiring Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Jack McDowell has been hired to coach a startup baseball team at a Division II college.

Queens University of Charlotte athletic director Cherie Swarthout announced McDowell's hiring Thursday.

McDowell made three All-Star teams and won the Cy Young Award in the American League in 1993 during a 12-year major-league career spent mostly with the White Sox. He spent two years coaching Los Angeles Dodgers farm teams but was fired in 2015.

School spokeswoman Phylicia Short says McDowell recently moved to the area, and McDowell says it's been ''a dream of mine to be able to build a program from the ground up.''

Queens' team will debut at the club level in 2018 before becoming an official Division II sport the following year.