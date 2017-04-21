Former Man Utd winger Depay celebrates in bar after Lyon secure Europa League progress

The Dutch winger was cup-tied for a quarter-final clash with Besiktas, but played a full part off the pitch as he revelled in a penalty shootout win

Memphis Depay made the most of his spectator role on Thursday as he celebrated Lyon’s penalty shootout victory over Besiktas in a bar.

The Dutch winger was cup-tied for the quarter-final encounter having previously graced the competition this season with Manchester United.

While unable to play any part on the pitch, Lyon’s £15 million winter purchase was fully involved in the party spirit off it as he joined supporters in saluting the efforts of Bruno Genesio’s side.

Lyon had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Besiktas in normal time, with Alexandre Lacazette’s 30th goal of the season sandwiched by a brace from Anderson Talisca.

With the tie all square on aggregate after 120 minutes in Turkey, spot-kicks were required to find a winner.

Matej Mitrovic missed the decisive effort for Besiktas, allowing Maxime Gonalons to step up and fire Lyon into the last four.

With Depay delighted to see that strike hit the back of the net, he may have been hoping for something similar in the semi-finals against his former club at Old Trafford.

Lyon have, however, avoided Manchester United in the draw, with Dutch giants Ajax awaiting them at the next stage.