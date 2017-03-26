Former LSU QB Brandon Harris says he's transferring to North Carolina

Harris has thrown for nearly 2,800 yards in parts of three seasons at LSU. (Getty)

North Carolina has a replacement for Mitch Trubisky. And Texas is likely going to have to find a starting quarterback from a player already on its roster.

Ex-LSU quarterback Brandon Harris said Sunday on Faceboook he was choosing the Tar Heels as his transfer destination. Harris, a graduate transfer, is eligible to play immediately in 2017 after he graduates this spring.

Obviously, it has been an important time for me, looking for a great situation and another opportunity to grow as a young man and as a student as well as a football player. The opportunity to accomplish that is very important to me. After my offical visit this weekend to the University of North Carolina, I’m going to get that opportunity. With that being said, I’m fully committed to UNC this upcoming year and I look forward to the opportunity to play for coach Fedora and UNC. Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so. I have to say that I haven’t been this excited in a while and can’t do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support

Trubisky was set to be a senior in 2017. But after a 2016 season where he impressed NFL scouts enough to consider him as a possible first-round pick (and the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL draft), he left for the NFL and left North Carolina without any logical starting quarterback options.

Harris opened the 2016 season as LSU’s starter but lost the job to Purdue transfer Danny Etling after the Tigers’ loss to Wisconsin. A former four-star recruit, Harris never experienced sustained success at LSU.

Texas coach Tom Herman said this week that Texas was recruiting Harris. Sophomore-to-be Shane Buechele was the Longhorns’ primary quarterback in 2016 and either he or freshman Sam Ehlinger will be the Longhorns’ starting QB in 2017. Had Texas been Harris’ destination, the senior would have likely been the Longhorns’ opening day starter.

Harris finishes his LSU career with 2.756 yards passing in parts of three seasons and 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The best single-season completion percentage of Harris’ career came as a freshman in 2014 when he completed 56 percent of his passes on 45 attempts.

His decision also removes North Carolina from the list of places where Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire could go. Zaire, a graduate transfer himself, was reportedly considering the Tar Heels.

