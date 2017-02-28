Former FIFA official Valcke appeals 10-year soccer ban

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- Former FIFA official Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn his 10-year ban from soccer.

The court outlined a procedural timetable Tuesday that should take several months to reach a verdict.

Valcke was fired as FIFA's secretary general in January 2016 after being implicated in irregular World Cup ticket and broadcast rights sales, plus expenses abuses including personal use of private flights.

The FIFA ethics committee later banned the French former marketing executive for 12 years, and also said he destroyed evidence during the investigation.

Valcke is now is challenging a FIFA appeal committee ruling announced last July to reduce the sanction.

He remains under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in Switzerland.