Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu dead after collapsing from cardiac arrest

Former England defender Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44.

Ehiogu, who was Tottenham’s under-23s coach, collapsed at the club’s training centre on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to reports, he received medical treatment on site before being transferred to hospital by ambulance, where doctors were unable to save him.

Tottenham announced his death this morning, saying in a statement: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu.

“Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Training Centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of this morning.”

“The Club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo’s family.

“Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

“We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital for their care and support.”

Although the 6ft 2in defender played for West Brom, Leeds, Sheffield United and Rangers, he was best known for his time in the Premier League.

Words can't explain how devastated I am to hear the news of Ugo. He had a huge influence on the young lads at Spurs while I was there (1/2) — Ryan Mason (@RyanMason) April 21, 2017





Ehiogu made 355 appearances in the top flight, shared between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

One of his most noteworthy achievements was winning the League Cup with Villa in 1996, alongside Dalian Atkinson – who passed away last year.

Ehiogu joined Middlesbrough for a then club-record £8million fee in 2000, and the next year he scored his only goal for England in Sven Goran-Eriksson’s first game in charge, a 3-0 friendly victory against Spain.

He also lifted the League Cup with Boro in 2004.

After retiring from the professional game in 2009, the cult-favourite then became Tottenham U23s coach in 2014.

The Football Association has led the tributes to Ehiogu.

The tribute on the official @England Twitter account read: “We’re devastated to hear the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all lucky enough to know him.”

Lee Hendrie played with Ehiogu at Villa and then later in his career at Sheffield United.

“This is an absolute shock, to think this could happen to a man of his fitness and age. It is devastating, crazy,” he told Sky Sports.

“He was such a character, bubbly and would help anyone. He was a great guy to have around and never had problems with anyone. He was a gentle giant.”

Tributes for Ehiogu

Really upsetting news about Ugo Ehiogu .Football has lost a great player and a great man. Thoughts go out to his family. RIP Ugo???? — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 21, 2017





MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo's friends and family. pic.twitter.com/GDz8lqJJFF — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) April 21, 2017





Terrible news to see Ugo Ehiogu passed away early this morning.. thoughts and prayers go out to his family! #RIPUgo ???????? — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) April 21, 2017





One of the most genuine, and caring people I've ever met.

An honour to have been taught by you, not only as a player, but as a person.

????????UE pic.twitter.com/cxnOGn8u5z — Shay (@ShayonHarrison) April 21, 2017





Terrible news waking up this morning to hear Ugo Ehiogu has died in hospital, such a such a good guy and coach ???? thoughts with his family ???? — Ryan Fredericks (@RyanFredericks_) April 21, 2017





RIP Ugo words can't express how I feel right now, I just heard the news. Very sad day in my life — George Boateng (@george1boateng) April 21, 2017





Can't believe the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away. Calm & warming vibe when in his company. My heart goes out to his family! #RIPUgo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 21, 2017





We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time. pic.twitter.com/nTk1WBhr1H — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 21, 2017