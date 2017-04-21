Former Costa Rican FA president Li banned for life

Following an investigation by FIFA's Ethics Committee, Eduardo Li, former president of the Costa Rican FA, has been banned for life.

Eduardo Li, the former president of the Costa Rican Football Association, has been banned from all football-related activities for life.

An investigation led by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee found the official guilty of violating numerous aspects of the governing body's Code of Ethics.

Having been monitored since May 2015, Li pleaded guilty in October 2016 to one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of wire fraud and one count of wire fraud conspiracy, relating to bribes received from sports marketing companies.

In a statement on Friday, the Ethics Committee announced that the proceedings have come to a close and Li has been handed a lifetime ban from the game at both national and international level.

He had violated articles 13 (general rules of conduct), 15 (loyalty), 18 (duty of disclosure, cooperation and reporting), 19 (conflicts of interest) and 21 (bribery and corruption) of the Code of Ethics.