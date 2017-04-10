Former Braves outfielder Otis Nixon found safe after being reported missing

Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon has been found safe after being reported missing Sunday. Police in Woodstock, Georgia were able to locate the 58-year-old after asking the public for assistance on Twitter.

Nixon was last seen Saturday morning. He left his house to play golf, but never showed up at the course. His girlfriend reported him missing Sunday.

Police do not believe foul play was involved in his disappearance, according to Sports Illustrated.

The 17-year Major League Baseball veteran has a history of drug and alcohol addiction. Nixon was arrested on drug charges as a member of the Cleveland Indians in 1987. He failed a drug test with the Braves in 1991, causing him to miss the World Series.

Following his playing career, Nixon was arrested in 2013 after police found a crack pipe in his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a drug-related object.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik