Forde Minutes: 11 teams that are red-hot ahead of rivalry week

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college basketball, where cold-blooded Marcus Keene (1) has become America’s most improbable must-watch player:

Greetings, immigrants from Gridworld. We have no travel ban here in College Basketball Land, so welcome. With the Super Bowl complete – and what a Super Bowl it was – you need to lock in on basketball season. Some of you haven’t paid a lick of attention until now, so The Minutes is here to help you catch up with a quick synopsis of what you’ve missed:

Duke and Kentucky started the season 1-2 and have taken turns staggering for different reasons. Neither currently resides in the AP top 10. Neither is winning its conference. Neither is likely to earn a No. 1 NCAA tournament seed.

Gonzaga is undefeated and No. 1 and nobody trusts the ‘Zags to make the Final Four. So, not much new there.

The ACC and Big 12 are deep and good. The Big Ten is deep and mediocre. The Pac-12 is not deep. The SEC is neither deep nor good (1-22 against the current RPI top 25 in non-conference play).

Officials are spending too much time at the replay monitor. Players with minor injuries are spending too much time writhing on the floor like soccer divas. Fans are spending too much time on the court (especially at St. Bonaventure, see below).

The NCAA will release its first-ever sneak peek at the top 16 seeds Saturday, copying the College Football Playoff formula to drive up discussion and interest. Among the most likely to be on the top seed line is the defending champion, Villanova, which has a reasonable chance to be the first repeat champ in a decade and just the second since 1992.

Now, let’s introduce you to 11 teams that are red hot at the moment:

WHO’S ROLLING, AND WHY

Florida (2). The roll: The Gators have won four straight by an average margin of 32 points. Obliterating pitiful Missouri and quit-on-the-job LSU is one thing; beating Kentucky by 22 is another – and that’s what Florida did Saturday. What’s changed: After a Jan. 21 home loss to Vanderbilt, coach Michael White had a two-hour meeting with his team that refocused the Gators on “getting back to basics.” That has translated to a renewed defensive intensity and a massive upgrade in rebounding – an increase in overall toughness, if you will. When Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe said Florida was soft right before the tip, he had the wrong guys – the old Gators. The new ones are anything but. Florida’s past four opponents are shooting 34.7 percent from the floor and have been out-rebounded by 68. The Gators out-rebounded the Wildcats, one of the nation’s better teams on the glass, by a staggering 54-29 count.

Syracuse (3). The roll: After a hideous first two months of the season, the Orange have won four straight to put themselves tied for fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 7-4 and budge into NCAA tournament consideration. Their past three games have been an upset romp of ranked Florida State, their first road win of the year (at North Carolina State) and another furious second-half rally to stun Virginia. It’s taken time – especially offensively – for Syracuse to cohesively blend two transfers and two freshmen into the usual short rotation. With the roles becoming more defined and Nebraska transfer Andrew White taking off (25.5 points per game during the winning streak), we’ll now see if Syracuse can capture winnable road games this week at Clemson and Pittsburgh.

Wichita State (4). The roll: Since losing at Illinois State on Jan. 14, the Shockers have reasserted themselves as the dominant team in the Missouri Valley Conference. They’ve won six straight, the most recent being a 41-point payback demolition of the Redbirds. Wichita has done it the usual way – with an ensemble cast that is locking up shooters, forcing turnovers and blocking out with missionary zeal on the defensive glass. It’s helped that sharpshooter Conner Frankamp has found his stroke as well, making 17 of 28 3-point shots during the current winning streak.

Cincinnati (5). The roll: They’ve won 14 in a row, making the Bearcats the last undefeated team in the American Athletic Conference. The difference between this Cincy team and most recent Mick Cronin editions is offensive efficiency – these Bearcats can actually score. They’ve put 80 or more on the board in regulation eight times during this winning streak, which is more than they did in any of the previous 10 entire seasons under Cronin. Cincinnati is making 54.3 percent of its 2-point shots on the year, nearly five percentage points higher than its previous best under Cronin. It is turning the ball over on just 15.7 percent of its possessions, also a Bearcats best in the Cronin Era.

Read More

Oklahoma State (6). The roll: The Cowboys have won five straight, three of them on the road, after wobbling off to an 0-6 start in Big 12 play. Point guard Jawun Evans is playing very well, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals during the winning streak – and shooting an average of 7.6 free throws in that time as well. First-year coach Brad Underwood also has excavated sophomore Davon Dillard from the far end of the bench – he’d barely played for his first 1½ seasons in Stillwater, but has become an athletic X-factor of late. His ferocious dunk at West Virginia on Saturday was a shocking announcement of his arrival as a significant contributor.

Gonzaga (7). The roll: ‘Zags have won ‘em all. Period. And the last game decided by single digits was Dec. 3. Mark Few’s customarily diverse collection of talent – some foreign players, some transfers from Power Five schools – has completely dominated the West Coast Conference. If the ‘Zags get through a Saturday date in Moraga, Calif., (see below), they’ll almost certainly run the regular-season table and be on the brink of securing the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. With an abundance of frontcourt length, Gonzaga leads the nation in effective field-goal defense, allowing just 41.5 percent shooting.

Mark Few’s Bulldogs are undefeated, but they face a potential test on Saturday. (Getty) More

Wisconsin (8). The roll: The Badgers have won seven in a row and 16 of their past 17, staking themselves to a one-game lead in the Big Ten over Maryland. It hasn’t exactly been a dominating run of late, with four of those seven wins coming by five points or less or in overtime. But Wisconsin is getting outstanding play from sophomore Ethan Happ, who has made 69 percent of his shots in the past three games and needs only to sharpen his foul shooting (50.5 percent for the year) to become an almost unstoppable force in the paint. The Badgers are playing the best defense in the league and the schedule sets up well for a strong finish.

Belmont (9). The roll: The Bruins (17-4) have won 13 straight, are 11-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference and have the longest road winning streak in the nation at nine games. They’ll get two more chances to add to that road streak this week, traveling to Jacksonville State and Tennessee Tech. Coach Rick Byrd’s usual spread-the-floor-and-move-the-ball artistry has resulted in four players who have made 33 or more 3s this year, but Belmont is doing its best work inside with senior forward Evan Bradds (nine straight games scoring 20 or more).

Vermont (10). The roll: The Catamounts have won 13 straight and are 11-0 in the America East – and with only two remaining road games they seem a good bet to run the table in league play. This is strictly by committee – nobody averages 30 minutes per game, and the leading scorer checks in at 11.1 points per game. This is a veteran team with defined roles, playing inside-out and offensively attempting over 100 more free throws than the opposition. But, like Belmont, Vermont almost certainly must win its conference tournament to make the Big Dance.

New Mexico State (11). The roll: Twenty straight wins, eight of them in the Western Athletic Conference. If the Aggies can sweep Cal State-Bakersfield on Thursday, they’ll likely lock up a third straight WAC title. NMSU blasts the glass and blocks shots. First-year head coach Paul Weir wisely dialed back the minutes for star guard Ian Baker in a couple of blowouts last week, which should help him be fresh for the stretch run.

Louisville (12). The roll: It ended Monday night with yet another loss to Cardinal Kryptonite, Virginia, stopping a three-game streak of blowout victories. But this one came with a whole lot of extenuating circumstances – Louisville was down four players, two of them suspended (big man Mangok Mathiang and wing Deng Adel) and two of them injured (point guards Quentin Snider and Tony Hicks). Given that, the fact that Louisville led at halftime in Charlottesville was startling enough. The Cardinals could have three of those players back (everyone but Hicks) by Saturday against Miami and be ready for the stretch run. With Donovan Mitchell playing at a very high level and freshman V.J. King blossoming, Louisville is starting to show some needed star power.

ROBUST WEEK OF RIVALRY GAMES

There are several blood boilers on tap this week, as rivals old and new face off in games that could have significance well beyond bragging rights.

Michigan State-Michigan (13), Tuesday in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines (14-9, 4-6 in the Big Ten) are desperate for quality wins and have several opportunities down the stretch: Indiana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue and Northwestern are to come. But John Beilein’s team needs to get started toward an at-large bid against the Spartans, who have won the past five meetings in this series – most recently last week in East Lansing.

Georgetown-Villanova (14), Tuesday in Philadelphia. This one is for all the communion hosts, as the Augustinians (Villanova) take on the Jesuits (Georgetown). It’s also of towering importance for the Hoyas (13-11, 4-7), whose fleeting NCAA hopes pretty much demand at least a split of two remaining games against the Wildcats. Villanova, meanwhile, needs to keep winning to remain among the leading candidates for a No. 1 NCAA seed.

Princeton-Penn (15), Tuesday in Philadelphia. Historically, these are the two dominant programs in the Ivy League – Princeton has 24 NCAA bids, Penn has 23, and no other program has more than seven. Lately, the power has shifted toward Yale and Harvard, but Princeton is currently atop the league at 5-0 and has won eight straight games overall. The Quakers are in last place in the Ivy but have been competitive in almost every game; an upset here could make their season.

UNLV-Nevada (16), Wednesday in Reno. The Wolf Pack’s hostile takeover bid of a state dominated for decades by the Runnin’ Rebels could gain real traction this year, with Reno second in the Mountain West and rebuilding UNLV languishing in last. But nothing has come easily lately – the past six regular-season meetings have all been decided by six points or less or gone to overtime. Just to make sure everyone knows how big the rivalry is, Nevada is breaking out new uniforms – and even ran the design past the governor.

North Carolina-Duke (17), Thursday in Durham. The second-most-heated rivalry in college basketball (behind Louisville-Kentucky) resumes with both teams feeling better about themselves. The Blue Devils have been through a season of melodrama but have won three straight and got Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski back on the bench Saturday. The Tar Heels have won nine of their past 10, losing only to bipolar Miami. Duke’s inconsistent freshman class needs to show it has the maturity to handle the intensity of this game.

Purdue-Indiana (18), Thursday in Bloomington. There really are no easy games left for the injury-depleted Hoosiers (15-9, 5-6), which means they need to protect home court at all costs. Transfer guard Josh Newkirk has stepped up in the absence of James Blackmon Jr., but the biggest burden will be on center Thomas Bryant to combat the heft and length of Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas of Purdue. Last year was Indiana’s first win in the series since 2013.

Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s (19), Saturday in Moraga, Calif. If it weren’t for the Gaels, the West Coast Conference would be a complete bore for the ‘Zags. They’re 100-11 in the league in the past six seasons, and four of those losses have been against Saint Mary’s. The Gaels are legit this year, seemingly with the size and experience (although perhaps not the athleticism) to hang with Gonzaga. The game in Spokane wasn’t close, but this one should be.

Syracuse-Pittsburgh (20), Saturday in Pittsburgh. Two members of the Big East diaspora who have brought their rivalry to the ACC – but they’re going in different directions this year. While the Orange rebound is documented above, the Panthers are in last place and have lost eight straight. But they’re playing much tougher of late, losing at North Carolina and Duke by a combined 10 points. With four home games down the stretch, Pitt has a last chance to reverse course before the league tournament.

Cincinnati-SMU (21), Sunday in Dallas. This is a blossoming new-era rivalry between what have been the top two programs in the AAC – this year and over the course of the league’s existence. Four of SMU’s nine conference losses the past three seasons have been to the Bearcats. Every matchup but one has been decided by single digits. If Cincy captures this one, it will almost sew up the AAC regular-season title.

Virginia-Virginia Tech (22), Sunday in Blacksburg. This series has been a mismatch in Charlottesville, but not so recently at Cassell Coliseum. Buzz Williams got his first big win as coach of the Hokies last year at home, and nearly pulled off the upset there in 2015. Virginia Tech is working to remain on the right side of the bubble and secure its first NCAA tournament bid in a decade.

MONK LAUGHS IN DEFEAT, STATE OF KENTUCKY GOES CRAZY

First there was Crying Jordan (23).

Now will there be Laughing Monk (24)?

Standout Kentucky freshman Malik Monk was caught on camera chuckling in the final minute of a 22-point beating at Florida on Saturday night – a game in which Monk played quite poorly – and you can guess how that went over with the most passionate (and demanding) fan base in America. Incensed by a third loss in the past four games, Big Blue backers wasted no time getting mad online, demanding that Monk be benched or suspended (they stopped short of deportation).

Kentucky fans can be guilty of loving too much. And occasionally criticizing too much. This isn’t a federal case.

Monday on the SEC teleconference, Wildcats coach John Calipari provided both some context into the laugh and some insight into what he told Monk in the aftermath.

The Florida crowd had just mockingly serenaded Monk with a “Happy Birthday” song, since he turned 19 Saturday. That’s what prompted the laugh. Nevertheless, Calipari administered a lecture to his leading scorer.

“ ‘Do you understand you’re at Kentucky?’ “ Calipari said he told Monk. “That the camera is always on. The mic is always on. And it was a lesson for him.”

If the lesson simply is to remember to act disappointed during a loss, as opposed to actually being disappointed, that may not be the ideal education. Monk hasn’t shown signs of being a halfhearted competitor, but overall this is a team that hasn’t shown great maturity, chemistry or tenacity. When the going has gotten tough, the Wildcats haven’t shown the requisite toughness to thrive.

And thus when things go badly, Kentucky has to battle a suspicion in the minds of some fans that the one-and-done freshmen are more invested in their individual draft stock than program success. Calipari often says NBA draft day is the biggest day of the year for his program, but the fans don’t have to go along with that mindset. They aren’t laughing at much of anything right now.

JIM BOEHEIM AND THE ASTERISK

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim (25) won his 899th career game Saturday against Virginia. They celebrated it in the Carrier Dome as his 1,000th, because that’s what it would have been if Boeheim didn’t have 101 victories stripped as a result of widespread NCAA violations within his program.

(Far more widespread than Boeheim’s postgame reduction of the case to “extra benefits.” )

But the wins were vacated. There was a lot of breath expelled about the perceived silliness of retroactively vacating victories, but it’s actually a penalty with more teeth than some people want to acknowledge.

Why? Because it hits coaches right in the ego.

They keep track of victory totals. They know where they rank. They like their milestone wins. They care about their legacies.

Ask Calipari, Steve Fisher, Larry Brown and others how they feel about vacated Final Four appearances. Take those away, and it hurts.

THE BIG 12’S HOME-COURT SCRAMBLE

Over the weekend the Big 12 joined the SEC as the only high-major leagues to have zero teams undefeated at home. This is the first time that’s happened in the Big 12 since 2014, courtesy of three major upsets.

Kansas (26) was finally beaten in the Phog by Iowa State (27). Second-year coach Steve Prohm did what Mayor Fred Hoiberg could not in five tries – win in Lawrence. And pending a total collapse over the final eight games, it should have cinched the Cyclones’ NCAA tourney spot.

West Virginia (28) was shocked by Oklahoma State in Morgantown. The Mountaineers have won 17 straight at home against teams not from the state of Oklahoma. They have lost three in a row at home to opponents from that state.

Baylor (29) was beaten at home by Kansas State (30), one of those mystifying Baylor clunkers that this Bears team had scrupulously avoided until Saturday. The win propels K-State toward an NCAA bid, which in turn would greatly aid Bruce Weber’s job security. Last year Baylor started 17-4, then lost eight of its last 13. Is it happening again? The Bears were 20-1 through January, 0-2 thus far in February.

THE ORDEAL IN OLEAN

Not many games have ended as weirdly as Virginia Commonwealth (31) beating St. Bonaventure (32) in overtime on the road Saturday. In a nutshell, Bona lost out on its biggest win of the season when the home crowd and support staff lost its mind.

Matt Mobley hit what appeared to be the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second remaining. But an ensuing confiscation of the game ball by a security guard plus a trespassing fan who ran into an official with what was supposed to be four-tenths of a second remaining resulted in a technical foul, a tying free throw by JeQuan Lewis and a subsequent VCU victory in OT.

As everything began turning to bedlam after the Mobley shot, the Rams showed some alertness. Doug Brooks went and grabbed the ball from the security guard while calling for a technical foul to be issued, and the VCU bench (most notably assistant Wes Long) lobbied for the “T” as well as the court was stormed. The officials listened and made the call.

The Atlantic-10 office issued a rather tortured explanation Sunday of why the “administrative technical” was the correct call.

That’s small consolation to the Bonnies, who lost a big one in a chaotic instant.

“Whatever [protocol] was in place, we didn’t have enough in place to prevent that from happening,” Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said.

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH A COACH

Each week The Minutes has a quick Q&A with a coach on a pertinent subject. This week’s interview subject: Texas coach Shaka Smart (33), whose second year in Austin has been a bit rocky (the Longhorns are 9-14, 3-7 in the Big 12). This week’s topic: starting over and building a program in a new location.

FM: What’s been the adjustment to getting things going here?

SS: Last year we had an older team. I thought those guys did a good job in one year of buying into what we wanted, but it’s almost like starting over. We lost all five starters and six of our top players. Not only are we young this year (the rotation is heavy on freshmen and sophomores), but we’re very immature. … We’ve learned some lessons the hard way with that, but I think these guys are making progress and will come out on the other side of it.

FM: You’re recruiting very well; how long, in a new place, does it take to piece together a program the way you want it?

SS: Every place is different. I think here, we should take a really significant step next year just in terms of culture, learning what really goes into success the way we want to do it. We’re trying to lay a foundation of that this year, but every few days you’ve got a game and you’re trying to win as well. When will it be all the way in place? A lot of it depends on personnel – what guys are here, how long they’re here.

FM: Along those lines, I asked (Texas Tech coach) Chris Beard (34) what he thought of (Texas star freshman) Jarrett Allen (35). He said, “Pro.” I asked, “Right now?” He said, “Yep.”

SS: I’m sure he would love that (laughter).

FM: But it’s the kind of thing where if you have him one more year, to play alongside what you’ve got coming in (heralded point guard Matt Coleman and three other quality recruits), it could be a difference maker. Have you had those kind of discussions with him?

SS: No. I asked him what he wanted out of this year and he said, “I want to have the best freshman year I can.” The conversations we have are about being in the moment and being the best he can on that day. He’s been awesome. He’s got the best GPA on the team, been great in the classroom. He’s learning how to approach practice with a level of competitiveness that’s different than high school. He’s been great.

FM: You were very selective about choosing a job after VCU. What was the biggest reason for that, and after almost two years does this feel like it’s definitely the right place?

SS: Wherever you are is the right place. When you have a program going and a culture in place, you have some momentum – of course you don’t bring that with you. We knew, looking at the roster, that in our second year we’d be very, very young. There’s a lot of things that went into our decision – it was a family decision, my wife was very involved – and sometimes it’s about timing.

UNDER THE RADAR LOVE

Every week The Minutes shines some light on a player from outside the power elite who is doing good work. This week: Justin Robinson (36), Monmouth.

The 5-foot-8, 175-pound Robinson was, like Central Michigan’s Keene, overlooked by many schools in recruiting because of his stature. But 1,791 points later, he is the career scoring leader at Monmouth and has led the Hawks to a second straight 20-win season – with more victories sure to come.

Robinson has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, but he’s also distributing during this stretch (4.6 assists per game) rebounding remarkably well for his size (4.5 per game).

Last year the Hawks were beaten in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament and controversially denied an NCAA at-large bid. This year, at 20-5, Robinson is doing everything he can to lead Monmouth to the Promised Land.



COACH WHO EARNED HIS COMP CAR THIS WEEK

Chris Mack (37), Xavier. The Musketeers’ season was supposed to spiral into the tank when No. 2 scorer and leading assist man Edmond Sumner blew out his knee against St. John’s on Jan. 29. Two games and two two-point victories later, that hasn’t happened. Mack has gotten high-level play from leading scorer Trevon Bluiett and good production from the player who took Sumner’s place in the lineup, freshman Quentin Goodin, to keep Xavier’s season on track.

COACH WHO SHOULD TAKE THE BUS TO WORK

John Calipari (38), Kentucky. In the preseason, Cal billed this as a potentially great defensive team: “You have size, you have some strength, you have guards that can really … maul people, and I think we’ll have some shot-blocking.” Instead, this has been Calipari’s worst Kentucky team by a wide margin in terms of effective field-goal percentage allowed (47.8 percent) and lowest percentage of shots blocked (14 percent). The Wildcats don’t seem up for the grind required to stop good (or even adequate) offensive teams, especially on the road. There is, as always with so much youth, plenty of potential growth ahead – but will this team reach its potential in time to make a March run?

BUZZER BEATER

When hungry and thirsty in the great city of Austin, The Minutes encourages a meal at Hoover’s Cooking (39) near campus. Get the hot sausage plate with jalapeno creamed spinach side. From there, head to the spectacular downtown area and get yourself a 512 IPA (40). Thank The Minutes later.