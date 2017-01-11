Football coaches favor adding 2nd signing day in December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Coaches unanimously support creating an early signing period for college football in December, but the executive director of the American Football Coaches Association says none of them want a third signing day in June.

Todd Berry said Wednesday that coaches are worried the model proposed by the NCAA's football oversight committee that would create two early signing periods in June and December for high school prospects to sign binding national letters of intent changes too much too fast.

Berry says this is the first time AFCA coaches have supported adding another signing day but don't think fair to put student-athletes through an experiment.

Instead, coaches support letting high school players sign binding letters on the same day as junior college athletes in December with no limitations.

