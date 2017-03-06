Floyd Mayweather's 'TMT' van firebombed in England

A van used by the entourage of former welterweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. was set ablaze Sunday morning in Birmingham, England. Mayweather was visiting Birmingham as part of his “Undefeated” tour, according to TMZ Sports and other media outlets.

The van, which featured The Money Team logo on its sides, was firebombed by two individuals who broke one of the vehicle’s windows before tossing a Molotov cocktail inside.

Mayweather filed a report with local police, but an arrest has not yet been made.

During the tour, Mayweather took more shots at UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Mayweather and McGregor have participated in a verbal feud for several weeks since reports of a potential boxing showdown surfaced.





“The difference between me and him is this: He has to fight,” Mayweather said. “If I was him and I was smart, before I lose again in the UFC I’d let Floyd Mayweather kick my [butt] for a lot of money. It makes business sense.

“This guy said I’m a [coward], I’m scared, I’m a chicken. All 49 said the same thing and all the results were the same. So with that being said, if Conor McGregor really wants to fight me, we can make it happen. …”

McGregor, who is 21-3 as a mixed martial artist, has never competed in professional boxing.