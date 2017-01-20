Floyd Mayweather the politician? Boxing champ attends inauguration, writes about inner city issues

Floyd Mayweather has long been known to flaunt his wealth, wear outrageously expensive jewelry, drive exotic cars and, of course, for his other-wordly boxing skills.

Mayweather attended Friday’s presidential inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., when Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

Floyd Mayweather was sitting four rows behind me at inauguration. Left right after President Trump's speech ended. Wouldn't talk to press. pic.twitter.com/wOUca44crV — Laura Barron-Lopez (@lbarronlopez) January 20, 2017





Mayweather didn’t leave the nation’s capital after Trump was sworn in. Instead, he went to speak at the kickoff event for the Moblze Foundation. The Moblze Foundation is looking to address inner city blight by constructing what it calls “Urban Empowerment Centers,” which are designed to train the next generation of entrepreneurs and skilled workers.

Mayweather wrote the introduction to a piece by venture capitalist Darren Blanton on FoxNews.com about Moblze’s interest in improving conditions in the nation’s inner cities.

At many of his fights, Mayweather has spoken of his difficult upbringing in Grand Rapids, so it’s an issue near to his heart. He wrote:

My boxing career has afforded me the opportunity to see life’s bigger picture. Twenty years ago, I was a young man from Grand Rapids, Michigan who worked day in and day out to become the best ever at my craft. I could have easily given up when the road became tough, but I never did. I wanted to set an example for my children that with hard work and determination, anything is possible. Today, I am blessed to experience success inside and out of the ring. When I was approached about the Moblze Foundation and what the group wanted to accomplish, it was an instant “yes.” We can all sit back, or pass judgment on people, but unless we are willing to get involved, we have no room to talk about the problem if we aren’t willing to fix it.

Traveling from city to city and being able to help change the scope of communities, teaching parents to be strong for their families, and giving kids hope for a brighter future, is a journey I not only want to be a part of, but one I want to create. Young people deserve a bigger vision and brighter future…a stronger support system, a new game plan or just a little push in a different direction. I’m a firm believer in teaching people how to fish rather than fishing for them. I haven’t always been perfect. But it is crucial that those of us who have experienced the hardships of the inner city and then became successful, be able to reach Americas youth with a message so they can learn and grow from our experiences. That is part of the whole life story of teaching others how to fish. Leading by example, building up others and helping them have access to higher opportunities are all important. Impacting someone’s life has no price and is a feeling that lasts a lifetime.

Had a great visit from @FloydMayweather today with @realdonaldtrump. One of the best all time boxing legends. pic.twitter.com/BFQbLMeHlH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2016





Mayweather, who has been campaigning for a boxing match against UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, has never spoken much publicly about politics, but this move seems to indicate his interest in the world beyond bling and boxing. On Nov. 16, he met with President Trump at Trump Tower in New York. Trump had attended the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight on May 2 in Las Vegas.