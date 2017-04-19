Will Florida State's Jimbo Fisher be first former Saban assistant to beat him? #DearAndy

In this week's #DearAndy, Andy Staples answers your questions on...

Can Jimbo Fisher become the first former assistant to Nick Saban to beat Saban in a game? No Saban disciple has bested him yet, but Fisher has a solid shot when Florida State opens the 2017 season against Alabama. Can the Seminoles get the win in an early matchup that could shape the College Football Playoff?

Will Dino Babers get Syracuse to a bowl game this season? The second-year coach faces a brutal schedule that includes trips to LSU, NC State, Florida State and Louisville and a home date with Clemson. Can Babers lift the Orange to six wins for their first bowl appearance since 2013?

Would you rather fight 50 taco-sized Taco Charltons or eat one Taco Charlton-sized taco? Fifty Taco Charltons pose some problems in a brawl because the miniature defensive ends will just keep coming in waves. But a taco the size of the 6’6”, 277-pound Michigan draft prospect is pretty daunting, too.

