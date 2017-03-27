Florida hires Belmont's Newbauer to revitalize women's hoops

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida has hired Belmont coach Cameron Newbauer to revitalize its women's basketball program.

The Gators spoke with trailblazing NBA assistant Becky Hammon about the open job, but according to a person familiar with the search, it became clear Hammon wanted to remain in the NBA. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because details of the coaching search have not been made public.

Hammon was the first, full-time, female assistant coach in league history when San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich added her to his staff in 2014. The former WNBA star has aspirations of being an NBA head coach.

So the Gators turned to the 38-year-old Newbauer to replace Amanda Butler, who was fired earlier this month following a 10th - and arguably most disappointing - season at her alma mater.

Florida hopes Newbauer can turn around the only program on campus without a conference title.

---

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25