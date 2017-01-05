Florida CB Tabor leaving school early for NFL draft

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2015, file photo, Florida defensive back Jalen Tabor (31) breaks up a pass intended for Florida Atlantic wide receiver Darius James (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Gainesville, Fla. The Southeastern Conference's two stingiest defenses will take the field in the league championship game. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida cornerback Jalen Tabor has decided to skip his final year of college eligibility and enter the NFL draft.

Tabor, a junior from Washington, D.C., made his announcement on The Players' Tribune on Thursday, writing ''it's an exciting time for me. I've decided to do what's best for me and my family by continuing to pursue my dreams.''

Tabor was widely considered one of the top defensive backs in the country this season and likely will be one of the first ones selected in the NFL draft in late April.

He had 33 tackles, four interceptions and a sack for the Gators (9-4), who already lost cornerback Quincy Wilson, offensive tackle David Sharpe and linebacker Alex Anzalone to the pros.

Defensive tackle Caleb Brantley also is expected to leave school early.

