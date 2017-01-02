Florida beats up Iowa 30-3 to win Outback Bowl

Florida limited Iowa to three points and 226 yards in the Outback Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

In the Outback Bowl against Iowa, Florida’s sixth-ranked defense certainly lived up to its billing.

In a 30-3 win, the Gators stopped the Iowa offense at the goal line, intercepted C.J. Beathard three times (returning one for a touchdown) and limited the Hawkeyes to just 226 yards of offense.

Florida quarterback Austin Appleby was intercepted on each of the Gators’ first two drives of the game. After that slow start, he settled in and finished 14-of-25 for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

The score was 3-3 after one quarter and stayed that way when Florida stuffed Iowa running back LeShun Daniels at the goal line on fourth down midway through the second. A few drives after the fourth down stop, the Florida offense finally broke through with a big play.

It was nothing more than a simple screen pass to open Florida’s drive with 1:46 to go in the first half. Appleby dumped it off to running back Mark Thompson with blockers in front of him. The speedy Thompson broke multiple tackles and scampered 85 yards to the end zone to give the Gators a 10-3 lead at the half.

Iowa was able to move the ball to start the second half but a drive that spanned 13 plays, 63 yards and 7:25 came up empty when Keith Duncan missed a 30-yard field goal. From there, it was all Florida.

Florida gave Iowa a taste of its own medicine on the ensuing drive, going 80 yards in 12 plays and taking 6:47 off the clock. But unlike Iowa, Florida finished its drive off and made it 17-3 when Appleby hooked up with DeAndre Goolsby for a six-yard score on third and goal.

Beathard, who was beat up by the UF defense all afternoon, threw a pick-six to Chauncey Gardner on the next drive to put the game completely out of reach and give Florida (9-4) its ninth win of the year in dominating fashion.

Iowa (8-5) finished out the regular season with three straight victories, but loses its bowl game in blowout fashion for the second straight year.

