Flames booth caught trashing ‘stupid’ Dougie Hamilton on hot mic (Video)

Oh, the perils of open microphones in broadcasting booths! These perils become even more perilous when you have satellite feeds lingering well after the game’s been decided.

Like the Calgary Flames booth that worked Game 2 against the Anaheim Ducks for Sportsnet. After the game, a 3-2 Flames’ loss that put them in an 0-2 hole for the series, there was a conversation in the booth about Calgary defensemen T.J. Brodie and Dougie Hamilton that, well, didn’t exactly flatter them.

For context: Hamilton took a holding-the-stick penalty in the third period that set up Ryan Getzlaf’s power-play goal that eventually won the game. Then, with his team down a goal at 17:22 of the third period, Brodie took a cross-checking penalty.

Here’s the audio from the booth. It’s got NSFW language so beware.

For the video deprived, here’s a brief transcript:

“Brodie’s is … that’s just a complete lack of … you got no composure when you’re doing that. He’s down already.”

“If you don’t rip Dougie Hamilton, I will. Stupidest [expletive] penalty you can take.”

“How about the T.J. Brodie one, too? But you’re right, that Dougie Hamilton one.”

“Does he had a [expletive] brain?”

“He doesn’t. He’s stupid as [expletive].”

“I don’t know him that well.”

“He’s not an intelligent guy.”

“You’re Mr. Flames, so you probably know him better than I do.”

We’ll leave it to Flames fans and Internet sleuths as far as who is saying what. The broadcast crew included Rick Ball and John Garrett.

As for Dougie Hamilton, kudos on an excellent season despite the apparent lack of a [expletive] brain.

—

Greg Wyshynski is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter. His book, TAKE YOUR EYE OFF THE PUCK, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS



