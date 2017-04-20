Here are five amazing photos of Matt Kemp's $11.5M estate

No one got off to a hotter start this season than Atlanta Braves outfielder Matt Kemp. The former two-time All-Star racked up eight hits in his first four games, which included a pair of home runs and four doubles.

Unfortunately, Kemp has been sidelined ever since with a hamstring injury. But it seems safe to say he’s found a new home in Atlanta since joining the Braves last season.

Kemp, who spent his first 10 seasons in Southern California with the Dodgers and Padres, was shipped east at the 2016 trade deadline. Now he’s settling in after agreeing to put his $11.5M mansion that’s just outside San Diego up for auction on Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Kemp’s estate includes a 15,884-square-foot main house. There’s also a separate guest house that holds a gym and a Roman spa. It’s a magnificent property, and since it’s squarely in the news right now, there’s no better time to gawk at it.

Here are five photos of the estate that will make your jaw hit the floor:

This incredible overhead shot gives us some perspective of the sheer size of the home and the property. As we can see, the property includes a massive swimming pool and tennis court, because what Southern California mansion would be complete without either?

Call it the living room or the fireplace room if you like. We’ll call it the room with the view. Just look at the beautiful scenery beyond those windows.

Every accomplished athlete needs a trophy and memorabilia room. This is Kemp’s, which might have also doubled as a man-cave.

Not only in this a home theater, but it’s a home theater that appears to be going for a drive-in feel. Check out the clouds and stars above.

We mentioned the view earlier. Here’s another look into the yard and beyond.

Records show that Kemp bought the property for $9.075M in 2014. He spent a reported $3M to update its look and upgrade its vast features, which raised its value to $11.5M.

There’s no word indication of what the projected selling price will be. We just know we’ll never own it, but can always look and dream.

