Fitzgerald, Fountain lead Temple over No. 22 USF women

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Feyonda Fitzgerald scored 23 points and Donnaizha Fountain 22 and Temple beat No. 22 South Florida 77-71 on Sunday for its fifth straight win.

Maria Jespersen's 3-point play with 2:46 remaining gave USF its first lead since the opening quarter but Fitzgerald and Fountain answered with seven and five points, respectively, in a 12-0 run that clinched the win.

Alliya Butts added 13 points and Tanaya Atkinison 11 points and 10 rebounds for Temple (21-5, 11-2 American Athletic), who remain in second back of top-ranked UConn (13-0) while going up two games on the third-place Bulls (20-6, 9-4).

Jespersen led the Bulls with a career-tying 26 points plus 11 rebounds with Tamara Henshaw adding 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kitija Laksa 14 points.

USF outrebounded Temple 50-30, but the Owls were 11 of 25 from 3-point range to 4 of 17 for the Bulls and had a 20-7 advantage on points off turnovers.