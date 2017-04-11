MLB unveils colorful new uniforms for All-Star game, Fourth of July, other holidays

Get ready to see some bold and colorful new looks on the baseball field this season. Major League Baseball, in the past few years, has gotten more creative with its holiday and special event uniform designs and that’s not changing in 2017. There is one important change: You’re going to see a lot more of them.
Yahoo Sports is giving you a first look at MLB’s special uniforms — which include Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Fourth of July, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star game. In the past, special-event uniforms would make one appearance each season, but this year, teams will wear their Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July uniforms for the entire holiday weekends. The Fourth of July uniforms will actually be worn as many as four days.
New this year: each look will also wear matching socks from Stance, MLB’s sock partner. It’s a new design layer that should make each uniform more cohesive. The jerseys and caps are by MLB’s long-time partners, Majestic and New Era. As it did last year, MLB will also donate royalties from holiday uniforms to charity.
In the exclusive video above, you’ll see me talking to Noah Garden, MLB’s executive vice president of business, about the various uniforms and why some of the design choices were made. One key point: MLB has so many young stars these days who want bolder, more fashion-forward looks. Below, you’ll find more info about each specific holiday.
MOTHER’S DAY (MAY 13-14)
For the second straight year, teams will wear special pink-accented Mother’s Day gear. The caps this year are a lighter gray than last year and the socks are a new touch. Teams will choose which sock design to wear, then all the players will wear matching pairs. Proceeds from Mother’s Day uniforms royalties will be donated to Susan G. Komen, which fights breast cancer.
MEMORIAL DAY (MAY 27-29)
Memorial Day uniforms are baseball tradition at this point. Teams have been wearing camouflage caps nine years and camo-infused jerseys for five years. This year’s looks are a little different. Mainly the caps, which were entirely camo last year. This year, the brims are camo and the crowns are a solid camo green. They have five stars on the side to represent the five branches of the military. Proceeds will go to MLB Charities.
FATHER’S DAY (JUNE 17-18)
Father’s Day uniforms debuted last season and it was the first time we saw a strong Father’s Day presence in MLB uniforms. The light blue and gray caps and jerseys were very sharp looking, though. This year’s are remixed a bit — there’s more blue than gray in the caps. The socks are sharp too. Proceeds will benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
INDEPENDENCE DAY (JULY 1-4)
Stars and Stripes are featured heavily for Independence Day as usual. New this year are the caps, which feature raised LiquidChrome logos. Also the socks are purposely mismatched — one with stars and one with stripes. MLB teams have been wearing special Fourth of July caps for 10 years and jerseys for three years. Proceeds will go to MLB Charities.
HOME RUN DERBY (JULY 9-10)
The uniforms for this year’s Home Run Derby, Futures Game and All-Star workout day are straight out of Miami, which is this year’s All-Star host. The jerseys adopt the Miami Marlins look, but the caps and socks are far more adventurous. The socks feature a colorful flower-and-leaves look and the caps use that same pattern in the inside of the brim. The caps also have an airy texture designed to be cooler in the Miami heat. Every hat, regardless of team, is black with an orange logo.
ALL-STAR GAME (JULY 11)
The All-Star game itself has added a few new touches too. The caps feature gold logos and a gold All-Star patch on the side. The uniforms have a great new touch too: They’ll have a number on them representing how many times a player has been named an All-Star.
