MLB unveils colorful new uniforms for All-Star game, Fourth of July, other holidays

Get ready to see some bold and colorful new looks on the baseball field this season. Major League Baseball, in the past few years, has gotten more creative with its holiday and special event uniform designs and that’s not changing in 2017. There is one important change: You’re going to see a lot more of them.

Yahoo Sports is giving you a first look at MLB’s special uniforms — which include Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Fourth of July, the Home Run Derby and the All-Star game. In the past, special-event uniforms would make one appearance each season, but this year, teams will wear their Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day and Fourth of July uniforms for the entire holiday weekends. The Fourth of July uniforms will actually be worn as many as four days.

Various holiday and special event uniforms for the 2017 baseball season. (MLB) More

New this year: each look will also wear matching socks from Stance, MLB’s sock partner. It’s a new design layer that should make each uniform more cohesive. The jerseys and caps are by MLB’s long-time partners, Majestic and New Era. As it did last year, MLB will also donate royalties from holiday uniforms to charity.

In the exclusive video above, you’ll see me talking to Noah Garden, MLB’s executive vice president of business, about the various uniforms and why some of the design choices were made. One key point: MLB has so many young stars these days who want bolder, more fashion-forward looks. Below, you’ll find more info about each specific holiday.

MOTHER’S DAY (MAY 13-14)

For the second straight year, teams will wear special pink-accented Mother’s Day gear. The caps this year are a lighter gray than last year and the socks are a new touch. Teams will choose which sock design to wear, then all the players will wear matching pairs. Proceeds from Mother’s Day uniforms royalties will be donated to Susan G. Komen, which fights breast cancer.

Jerseys, caps and socks for Mother's Day. (MLB) More

MEMORIAL DAY (MAY 27-29)

Memorial Day uniforms are baseball tradition at this point. Teams have been wearing camouflage caps nine years and camo-infused jerseys for five years. This year’s looks are a little different. Mainly the caps, which were entirely camo last year. This year, the brims are camo and the crowns are a solid camo green. They have five stars on the side to represent the five branches of the military. Proceeds will go to MLB Charities.

Jerseys, caps and socks for Memorial Day. (MLB) More

FATHER’S DAY (JUNE 17-18)

Father’s Day uniforms debuted last season and it was the first time we saw a strong Father’s Day presence in MLB uniforms. The light blue and gray caps and jerseys were very sharp looking, though. This year’s are remixed a bit — there’s more blue than gray in the caps. The socks are sharp too. Proceeds will benefit the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Jerseys, caps and socks for Father's Day. (MLB) More