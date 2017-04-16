Firmino's goal enough for Liverpool

A Roberto Firmino header in first-half stoppage time proved enough to settle a hard-fought but uneventful game at the Hawthorns, with Liverpool running out 1-0 winners over West Brom on Sunday.

After West Brom's Chris Brunt had fouled Divock Origi over by the touchline, James Milner flighted an excellent free kick into the penalty area and Lucas Leiva flicked it on to Firmino, who arrived at speed to send a firm header into the back of the net.

The Reds' best moment of a stodgy first half had been when the lively Philippe Coutinho intercepted Claudio Yacob's poor pass and fed Firmino, who drove into the penalty area and dragged a low shot just past the far post.

A typically dogged West Brom created a great opportunity of their own not long before halftime. Hal Robson-Kanu latched onto Jake Livermore's dinked pass but then produced a powder-puff effort with only Simon Mignolet to beat.

The game was marginally more open after halftime, and Milner squandered a superb chance, volleying over after Firmino had put it on a plate with a delightful dink.

West Brom put everything into chasing an equaliser as the clock ticked down, and Matt Phillips had the chance to rescue his side after being played in by substitute Salomon Rondon, only to see his effort saved by the onrushing Mignolet.