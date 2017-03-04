Fire, Crew begin quest to right last year's wrongs

The Chicago Fire look for improved fortunes in the second year of a major rebuild and Columbus Crew SC seeks a return to form that led to a 2015 MLS Cup championship berth when they meet in Saturday's season opener at Mapfre Stadium.

Both teams feature reshaped rosters after offseason housecleanings and will compete in a slightly larger 22-team league with the debuts of Minnesota and Atlanta.

In 2016, Crew SC had the league's third-worst record, going 8-12 with 14 ties to finish ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference, just ahead of the last-place Fire.

"We had high expectations (last) season and it's plain and simple, we didn't meet those expectations and we were disappointed," Columbus coach Greg Berhalter said.

Columbus completed 2017 preseason with a 2-0-1 record and beat 2016 MLS Cup champion Seattle to claim the Carolina Challenge Cup championship.

The team's core remains -- including striker Ola Kamara, who scored 16 goals in 25 appearances last season. But Columbus will feature new goaltender Zack Steffen, who takes over after the offseason departure of Steve Clark.

Chicago had the league's worst record (7-10, 17 ties, 31 points) in 2016, a second straight last-place finish. The Fire have reached the playoffs just once in the last seven years but were an encouraging 6-0-0 during this preseason.

"Now, the guys will for sure see and start to feel the pressure of the competition," Fire coach Veljki Paunovic said. "That's something that we, of course, have to work on. We have to prepare well.

"I'm very happy. I think everyone has reasons to have good expectations for this season, but as I said, it's going to be very important how we start."

The Fire made a series of major acquisitions in the offseason, including Hungarian striker Nemanja Nikolic as a designated player, three-time MLS Cup champion Juninho on loan and U.S. men's national team midfielder Dax McCarty via trade.

Juninho will sit out Saturday with a red-card suspension dating to a Liga MX game last November.

Chicago has the all-time series advantage (24-17, 17 ties) but hasn't beaten Columbus in league play since 2013.