Final step remains beyond brittle Spurs

The Tottenham players all clapped their fans at the conclusion at Wembley as Chelsea’s supporters danced to Madness’s 'One Step Beyond' at the other end. There is one step that remains beyond Spurs; to deliver on their potential and win a trophy with their best coach and best squad of the modern era.

"I cannot change the past," said Mauricio Pochettino. "You need to deal with today - the present - to have a better future. I know that if you're a supporter you feel very disappointed today. You always want to win. But with the project and in the moment that we are in I feel very proud. They players are making a fantastic effort. I believe this is an exciting team and it is only a matter of time until we win."

There will be talk that Chelsea’s goals to peg Spurs back came “against the run of play” but that’s the point. Champion teams are able to withstand pressure when opposing sides are in the ascendency. Spurs had more of the ball and more shots but that counts for very little when Chelsea put four of their five attempts on target into the back of the net.

Spurs couldn’t make Chelsea crack. Without Gary Cahill in the defence Antonio Conte’s league leaders looked a little off. Diego Costa and Eden Hazard were benched and so Spurs’s task of clearing this massive psychological hurdle appeared as clear as it could be.

They forced Chelsea onto the back foot well enough but could neither put their opponents away nor guard against sucker punches.

When a manager makes a decision like Mauricio Pochettino made here he hopes and prays it won’t backfire. Heung-min Son has never been and will never be a competent left wing-back, but was nonetheless named there in the Tottenham starting XI.

The plan was to force Victor Moses into reverse, thereby neutralising one of Chelsea’s foremost attacking outlets. It did not work.

As the clock ticked towards half time it was Son who fouled Moses inside the Spurs area and gifting the Premier League leaders the chance to restore the lead from the penalty spot. Willian duly obliged with his second goal of the first half. Chelsea had a half-time lead they scarcely deserved and Spurs were forced into a rethink.

The Spurs fans had the sun in their eyes behind Thibaut Courtois’ goal as the north London sun began to set. At 2-2 it looked like they would be the ones celebrating come the conclusion. They were the better team by that stage.

