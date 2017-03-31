Final Four preview: The single most important matchup that will decide North Carolina-Oregon

A week of anticipation is almost over. The Final Four is almost here. North Carolina and Oregon will battle in the second of two national semifinals on Saturday at approximately 8:49 p.m. ET, or 40 minutes after the conclusion of Gonzaga-South Carolina. Both games can be seen on CBS. North Carolina is a five-point favorite in the nightcap.

Before the Tar Heels and Ducks tip off, here is a dive into the most important aspect of Saturday’s contest:

KEY MATCHUP: Small-ball vs. big-ball, and the give-and-take that ensues

Mismatches are inescapable in college basketball. With so much team-to-team variation, so many different styles and philosophies, and so many unique players, size, speed and skill set contrasts sometimes seem ubiquitous.

The most anticipated of the two Final Four matchups offers up the quintessential college hoops mismatch, a thin frontcourt and a small-ball four against one of the most imposing frontlines in the country. The advantages and disadvantages it creates are central to Oregon’s upset potential, but also to North Carolina’s expected superiority.

The thing about mismatches is that they are almost always two-sided. Every mismatch inherently comes with a give-and-take, a sacrifice in one sector of a game that allows for benefit in another. On Saturday, the “give” for both clubs is on the defensive end; rewards will be reaped on the offensive end. Let’s explore what that means on both sides.

The mismatch

Ever since Chris Boucher went down with a season-ending injury during the Pac-12 tournament, Oregon has spent over 80 percent of game time employing a four-guard lineup with 6-foot-7 wing Dillon Brooks as the nominal power forward. The small-ball alignment was actually Oregon’s best lineup even before Boucher’s injury, but the shorthanded Ducks have now gone almost exclusively to it out of necessity. They used it the entire game against Michigan in the Sweet 16, and for all but two minutes against Kansas in the Elite Eight.

North Carolina, meanwhile, is built like all of Roy Williams’ great Carolina teams have been built: With two true big men marauding in and around the paint. Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks are the starters at the five and the four, respectively; Tony Bradley and Luke Maye give Carolina a talented four-man rotation for two spots. Williams rarely, if ever, has only one of them in the game at a given time.

This not only creates a mismatch at the four, where Hicks will likely draw Brooks, but also at the three, where either 6-foot-4 scoring guard Tyler Dorsey or 6-foot-2 combo guard Dylan Ennis will be tasked with sticking North Carolina’s best player, 6-foot-8 wing Justin Jackson. The Jackson matchup is primarily an issue for Oregon; the Brooks dilemma, however, goes both ways.



The problems will be plentiful for Hicks and Maye when matched up on Brooks, who, to be clear, is not merely a stretch-four. He’s a wing — more shooting guard than power forward — pushed down a spot in the lineup.

Brooks will be able to hurt North Carolina in a variety of ways. He should theoretically be able to score in isolations. He’ll shoot over Hicks if Hicks sags off. Oregon’s drive-and-kick attack will become more dangerous. The most frightening situations for the Tar Heels might be three-four pick-and-rolls or pick-and-pops with Dorsey and Brooks, though Jackson’s length eases some of the concern there. Expect North Carolina to switch many on-ball screens involving Brooks, because Hicks on a guard isn’t significantly worse than Hicks on Brooks.

