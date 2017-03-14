FIFA to review pay, pension deals for council members

GENEVA (AP) -- FIFA is reviewing payment and pension deals for FIFA Council members, who could see their $300,000 annual stipends cut.

''These matters will be dealt with in meetings at the end of this month,'' FIFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The payment review follows FIFA cost-cutting in the first year of President Gianni Infantino's rule, and ahead of an expected loss to be reported for 2016.

One year ago, FIFA announced a $122 million deficit for 2015 and acknowledged new World Cup sponsors were put off by fallout from criminal investigations into world soccer by American and Swiss federal prosecutors.

The current $300,000 FIFA Council stipend, plus daily expenses, was agreed under the previous FIFA leadership and before the ruling panel was expanded to 37 members with fewer meetings. Members also now have fewer other committee duties.

Pension plans for FIFA Council and some former executive committee members were revealed Monday in a detailed Court of Arbitration for Sport verdict into former president Sepp Blatter's recent failed appeal against a six-year ban.

FIFA currently gives $9,000 for each year's service, paid for the equal number of years upon the council member leaving.

It means that FIFA's senior vice president Issa Hayatou of Cameroon is currently entitled to receive a $243,000 annual pension for each of the next 27 years.

The 70-year-old Hayatou also received a $500,000 payment for chairing the finance committee in 2015, FIFA confirmed in its most recent financial report.

That sum is also under review for new finance chairman Alejandro Dominguez, the Paraguayan president of South American confederation CONMEBOL. Although he stands to benefit from such a payment, Dominguez is part of the three-member compensation panel that will decide whether it should be paid. The panel meets in Zurich later this month.

''The Compensation Sub-Committee will discuss FIFA's compensation policy in the past and for the future,'' FIFA said on Tuesday.

The panel, chaired by Slovenian auditor Tomaz Vesel, will aim ''to come up with proposals for ratification by the FIFA Council,'' the world soccer body said.

Vesel's appointment was announced last July to replace Domenico Scala, who resigned as chairman of the audit and compensation panels in protest at Infantino's leadership.

One of Vesel's first tasks was to approve Infantino's 2016 salary of 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.49 million), plus some expenses, but with no annual bonus.

Blatter's final base salary at FIFA was almost 3 million Swiss francs ($2.98 million), though he collected a $12 million bonus after the successful 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

CAS examined Blatter appeal's against his ban for a conflict of interest in approving a $2 million payment in 2011 to former FIFA vice president Michel Platini, who was also gifted morethan $1 million to his pension deal that he was not entitled to.

FIFA said Tuesday that Platini, who is serving a four-year ban, is not receiving a pension due to the sanction.