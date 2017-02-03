FIFA rejects Bolivia appeal against World Cup match forfeits

ZURICH (AP) -- FIFA has rejected the Bolivian soccer federation's appeal against forfeiting two World Cup qualifying matches for fielding an ineligible player.

FIFA says its appeal committee ruling confirms Bolivia's 0-0 draw with Chile and 2-0 win over Peru last September are 3-0 losses by default.

Bolivia fielded Paraguay-born defender Nelson Cabrera as a late substitute in both matches when he was not qualified by FIFA rules to represent his adopted country.

Even without the sanctions, Bolivia would stand ninth in the 10-team South American qualifying group with only an outside chance of advancing.

The Bolivian federation can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The FIFA appeal committee also upheld a fine of 12,000 Swiss francs ($12,100) imposed on Bolivia.