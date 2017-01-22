FCS players gain notice at Shrine Game

(STATS) - The defenses led the way in the 92nd annual East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, and some FCS players made contributions to it as the West beat the East 10-3 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Among the East standouts were Jackson State linebacker Javancy Jones, who had four tackles - one for a loss and one on special teams - and Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult, who dropped West quarterback Zach Terrell for a 3-yard sack.

Schult won the 2016 STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award as the FCS defensive player of the year.

The West broke a 3-3 tie on Louisiana-Lafayette running back Eli McGuire's 18-yard touchdown run with 12:38 remaining in the fourth quarter.

East quarterback Alek Torgersen of Penn was 4 of 7 for 44 yards, while West wide receiver Karel Hamilton of Samford had two receptions for 61 yards.