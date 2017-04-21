FC Dallas, Sporting KC square off in epic clash

It's too early in the season to call it anything but a match of unbeatens, but Saturday's match between FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, looks like it could be a classic.

It's the second matchup of the young season, as they played to a scoreless draw in Kansas City on March 11. Sporting Kansas City owned 69 percent possession and outshot FC Dallas 14-6 but was unable to penetrate the Dallas defense.

Both teams have focused on defense early this season. Sporting KC (3-0-3, 12 points) has recorded an MLS-best four shutouts and have allowed a league-low two goals. Neither of those goals have occurred in regulation time.

FC Dallas (3-0-2, 11 points) has remained tough to beat in MLS competition. The club is 5-0-5 in its last 10 regular-season matches dating back to last season, earning five clean sheets during the stretch. Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman form one of the best center back partnerships in MLS, as FC Dallas has allowed just 0.9 goals per game when the duo start together since the beginning of 2016.

"I think anytime you go on the road, no matter who you are playing in this league, it's always a difficult challenge," said Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes. "I think Dallas last year was the best team in the league. They won the Supporters' Shield and the US Open Cup. Those are really big deals.

"We have a lot of respect for them. We know they'll present us with some real difficulties in the game. It's a good challenge for us."

The all-time series between the two clubs is as even as this contest appears. Sporting KC owns a narrow 23-21-12 advantage in the series but is winless in its last four visits to Toyota Stadium.

"We always want to be fighting for the first spot," FC Dallas head coach Oscar Pareja said. "Facing (Sporting KC) not long ago will be beneficial as we take information and lessons from that game and apply it to this match."

Both clubs have just one name on their respective injury reports, and both of those are long-term injuries. Sporting KC forward Diego Rubio remains sidelined as he continues to undergo rehabilitation on his ACL, while FC Dallas midfielder Mauro Diaz is recovering from a ruptured Achilles.