FC Dallas signs former Salt Lake midfielder Javier Morales

Real Salt Lake midfielder Javier Morales (11) in actions against Los Angeles Galaxy in the second half of an MLS soccer game in Carson, Calif., Saturday, April 23, 2016. The Galaxy won 5-2. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- FC Dallas has signed free agent midfielder Javier Morales, a three-time MLS All-Star who had 49 goals in 240 appearances with Real Salt Lake.

Morales is expected to be available when FC Dallas opens the season Feb. 23 in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against Arabe Unido of Panama.

The 36-year-old native of Argentina appeared in 20 CONCACAF Champions League matches for Real Salt Lake, scoring four goals and getting four assists.

Morales is a 10-year MLS veteran. He also had 81 assists with Real Salt Lake.