FC Dallas, Galaxy have lofty goals entering opener

Over four months ago, FC Dallas needed to get win or a draw out of its visit to the Los Angeles Galaxy to ensure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ultimately, possessing the best record in the MLS did not propel FC Dallas to its first MLS Cup.

FC Dallas and the Galaxy begin their quest to win the Western Conference Saturday afternoon when the teams convene at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.

FC Dallas finished the regular season with a scoreless draw on Oct. 23 by playing conservatively and outshooting the Galaxy 13-5. FC Dallas earned home advantage in the playoffs but the drive for its first title fell short two weeks later when it lost to the eventual champion Seattle Sounders by aggregate goals.

FC Dallas also had its bid curtailed by injuries to midfielders Mauro Diaz and Kellyn Acosta. Diaz will be out until at least June as he recovers from last October's Achilles injury while Acosta is recovered from a hip injury.

FC Dallas begins its regular season after qualifying to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series by a 5-2 aggregate score.

"We have been coaching them with fundamentals, principles and concepts that we apply every day in training," FC Dallas coach Oscar Pareja told the Dallas Morning News. "There are going to be a lot of similarities in the team. At the same time, I have to tell you that the team has evolved, and we all as coaches have evolved also.

"That's our responsibility, to just keep things very dynamic and see what we can add in the team, not just in new players but in tactical tweaks or the evolution of the team. We're always in growing mode, and we're not going to stop that. We want to keep playing better and better."

Like Dallas, Los Angeles also advanced to the playoffs but enter this season with a different look following the retirements of Landon Donovan and Steven Garrard and the departure of captain Robbie Keane, who is being succeeded in his role by defender Jelle Van Damme.

"I want to be the same both on and off the field," Van Damme told the team's website. "I want to try and help the team in many ways. I'll do everything to be able to win games and to help my team and my teammates to show them the right mentality."

The Galaxy also have a new coach in Curt Onalfo, who succeeds Bruce Arena and is attempting to integrate some youth while chasing another playoff bid.

"We've had a lot of change, so it will take time to get to where we want to go," Onalfo told ESPN.com. "But we're very confident with the pieces we've put together, and that our goal is just to get better each day."

The Galaxy also are struggling with injuries. Last week left back Ashley Cole strained his calf and will likely miss the first three games.

Cole joins right back Robbie Rogers, who has yet to return from December ankle surgery and forward Gyasi Zardes, who is still recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery last month.

The Galaxy are 7-0-2 in their last nine home meetings against FC Dallas in league play since the start of the 2010 season.