Fantasy Football: Rashford and other double game week gambles

This week is the first double game week of the season, but not necessarily the best one.

Only three clubs will be playing twice this week and they each have their drawbacks whether it be reliability, minutes, or match-ups. That said, double game week players should be thought of as lottery tickets. You are betting that they, in two matches, will be able to outscore those with just one. So, with that in mind, below you will find three gambles worth considering ahead of match week 34.

Alvaro Negredo (Forward, Middlesbrough, £6.9m, 3.3% owned)

Opponents: Bournemouth (A), Sunderland (H)

Just because he’s been Boro’s best Fantasy player does not mean he is a good Fantasy player. Negredo is outside the top 20 with just eight goals on the season. He will face two bottom five defences over the double game week though which definitely makes him ownable, but there’s every chance you’ll be disappointed come match week 35.

Marcus Rashford (Forward, Manchester United, £6.8m, 4.2% owned)

Opponents: Burnley (A), Manchester City (A)

The young England forward has now started four of the last five matches and has scored in three straight matches in all competitions. Whether or not Jose Mourinho will have the decent sense to play Rashford in consecutive fixtures is another matter altogether. But with Zlatan Ibrahimovic injured, if he does start, both matches will be against teams with top 10 home defences.

