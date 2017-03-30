Fans of Indoor Football League team vote no to adding Greg Hardy to roster

Greg Hardy is apparently interested in making a return to football, but it won’t be with the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles.

The Indoor Football League team, which is in its first season of play, is unique among American sports franchises: all decisions, from the team name to the head coach to the roster, are decided by fan vote.

And this week, fans opted not to add former NFL Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy.

On Wednesday, the team posted a vote on its website, saying Hardy was interested in joining the team, but whether he was added to the roster would be left up to the fans’ vote.

“We have spent the past week speaking with Greg directly and with many of his former teammates and coaches,” the team wrote under the vote box. “After hours of deliberation and debate, Screaming Eagles ownership, management, and coaches are in unanimous agreement that we will support Greg joining the team under one condition – that our fans vote to allow him.”

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Voting closed at 1 a.m. Thursday and while it was a very close result – a graphic shows a 50-50 yes vs. no split – it must have gone down to percentage points, swaying the result to no.

Hardy spent the 2015 season with the Dallas Cowboys but has not played since the regular-season finale that year. In addition to stories of misbehavior on the field and in the facility while with Dallas, Hardy’s domestic assault history and 2016 arrest for cocaine possession have virtually guaranteed he won’t play in the NFL again.

More on Yahoo Sports:

• MLB star’s dad has critical advice for outspoken LaVar Ball

• Russell Westbrook’s epic triple-double set an NBA record

• Are the 2017 Tar Heels Roy Williams’ best North Carolina team?

• Panthers coach: Cam Newton has to ‘rebuild his confidence’