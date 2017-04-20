This fan's catch lacked grace but inspired through sheer determination

It’s the moment every fan dreams of.

The ball is hit, and it’s coming right at you. All you have to do is reach out and grab it.

Sounds easy, right?

Sometimes it is. And sometimes it’s more complicated than that.

Unfortunately for this Detroit Tigers fan who was watching his team play the Rays at Tropicana Field on Wednesday night, it was more complicated than that. Far more complicated, in fact.

Everything appeared to be lined up perfectly. Evan Longoria turned on a pitch from Jordan Zimmermann and lined it foul down the third base line. The baseball took a few hops to soften its pace before kicking off the bullpen mound. All he had to do was reach out and grab it, and that’s when all heck broke loose.

First there was a bobble. Then another bobble. Then he loses the ball, followed by his balance, before tumbling over some chairs.

At that point, it seemed all hope was lost. But what this fan lacked in grace he made up for in sheer determination. After taking out a few chairs and scrambling for his life, he emerged from his self-created pile of chairs and despair with the baseball.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a success story as much as it’s a reminder that it’s really OK to bring a glove to a baseball game. If that’s not something you’re comfortable with, then you must be prepared to battle your surroundings and your own decision-making to secure a souvenir.

We’re sure this fan didn’t intend to inspire through his awkwardness, but let us learn from his struggle.

