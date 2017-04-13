Fan violence delays Lyon-Besiktas game in Europa League

Supporters fight outside the stadium before the Europa League quarterfinal soccer match between Lyon and Besiktas, in Decines, near Lyon, central France, Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

LYON, France (AP) -- Crowd disorder inside the stadium has delayed the kickoff in the Lyon-Besiktas Europa League quarterfinal first-leg game.

The incidents followed fighting among rival French and Turkish fans earlier Thursday in Lyon.

Ahead of the scheduled 9:05 p.m. (1905 GMT) kickoff, fans spilled on to the field for their own safety as fireworks were set off and missiles thrown from a section housing Besiktas supporters.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was among the officials on the pitch trying to restore calm.

UEFA has increased security measures at its Champions League and Europa League matches this week after Borussia Dortmund's team bus was targeted by a bomb attack on Tuesday.

Dortmunnd's game against Monaco was postponed to Wednesday.