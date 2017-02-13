Fan killed in shooting outside Rio de Janeiro soccer stadium

FILE - In this April 2, 2014 file photo, fans of the Botafogo soccer team react during a Copa Libertadores game at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo has confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside the club's stadium, the same stadium used for track and field at last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The club and police identified the dead man as 28-year-old Diego dos Santos, who was shot Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio de Janeiro rival Flamengo. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Rio de Janeiro football club Botafogo has confirmed the death of a fan who was shot outside its stadium, the same venue used for athletics at the Olympics.

The club and police identified the dead man as 28-year-old Diego Silva dos Santos, who was shot on Sunday as rival fans clashed before the match between Botafogo and Rio rival Flamengo. Flamengo won the match 2-1.

Many police in Rio are going unpaid or being paid late, with reports of crime soaring in a deeply divided city.

Confrontations between rival fans are common before matches in Brazil, though deaths are rare.