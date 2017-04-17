FAM has called for immediate actions regarding refereeing issues

TMJ wants refereeing issues to be settled this week, corrupted officials can be ban for life

BY NIK AFIQ

President of The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Tengku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) has urged for the responsible parties to investigate and take action immediately regarding the refereeing issues in M-League football.

Recent cases and complaints from both the teams and football fans suggest that the current match officials in the country have not being doing a very good job lately.

In a statement released in the FAM’s official facebook page, TMJ said: “I have instructed the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), the integrity committee and the Football Refferees Association to investigate referees and poorly officiated matches to settle the matter immediately.”

“I want a detailed investigation to be done and a decision to be made this week. The FAM needs to ensure everyone involved in Malaysian football that it carries out its duties with full integrity.”

TMJ also added that if the officials were found guilty of corruption, the person could be banned from all football activity for life.

“If any individual is found conducting poor matches, punishment will be issued and that referee will need to be rested. I also want to highlight that if he's found guilty of corruption, the referee will need to be banned for life.”

“I have also given all names and details of referees and FAM staff to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that the authorities can observe and ensure no corruption within the FAM,” added TMJ.

Meanwhile, TMJ also denied all claims that stated that he wanted to help Johor Darul Ta'zim when it comes to the refereeing issue.

He stated that the issues have been going for years, and he already felt the need to change things ever since he took over JDT football club.