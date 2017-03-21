Falcons sign team president Rich McKay to 5-year extension

This is a 2016 photo of Rich McKay of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. This image reflects the Atlanta Falcons active roster as of Wednesday, June 15, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons announced a five-year contract extension with team president Rich McKay on Tuesday.

McKay will remain with the team at least through June 2022, serving as president and chief executive officer of the Falcons as well as president of owner Arthur Blank's AMB Sports & Entertainment.

McKay was hired by the Falcons in 2004 and served as general manager for four seasons. After being bumped up to team president, he helped pushed through Mercedes-Benz Stadium, a $1.5 billion, retractable roof facility that opens this summer to replace the Georgia Dome.

McKay also helped secure an MLS expansion franchise, Atlanta United, which is owned by Blank and opened play this season.

Prior to joining the Falcons, the 58-year-old McKay was general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 10 seasons. He is an influential player in league circles, serving as chairman of the competition committee and helping negotiate the current collective-bargaining agreement with the players.

In addition, McKay worked prominently on Atlanta's efforts to land the College Football Playoff championship game in 2018, the Super Bowl in 2019 and the Final Four in 2020 - all to be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

''Rich has been so important to our businesses and Atlanta's growth for many years,'' said Steve Cannon, CEO of Blank's AMB Group. ''Rich is a great champion of our core values and will continue to be a strong leader in our organization and community for years to come.''

