Falcons sign standout cornerback Desmond Trufant to five-year extension

The Atlanta Falcons are keeping one of their young standouts around for a while.

Multiple reports on Saturday morning said Atlanta signed 26-year old cornerback Desmond Trufant to a five-year, $69 million extension that includes nearly $42 million guaranteed. The Falcons confirmed the deal via Twitter.

The $13.8 million average annual value places Trufant in the top five among corners, behind the Rams’ Trumaine Johnson, Washington’s Josh Norman, Arizona’s Patrick Peterson and the Seahawks’ Richard Sherman.

A first-round pick out of Washington in 2013, Trufant has started every game he’s played for the Falcons, earning his first trip to the Pro Bowl after the 2015 season. He played in just nine games last season after suffering a torn pectoral and undergoing season-ending surgery.