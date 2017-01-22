Falcons get an enormous fumble recovery, but could it have been a safety on them?

The Green Bay Packers were trailing 10-0 but had some momentum early in the second quarter when the Atlanta Falcons made an enormous play.

But it looked like it could have been two points for the Packers.

Falcons defensive back Jalen Collins made a tremendous play to strip running back Aaron Ripkowski at the end of a run. Then Collins hustled to recover the ball. It appeared that he recovered at the 1, though he rolled into the end zone. If he was outside of the end zone with control of the ball and voluntarily rolled into the end zone, that’s a safety.

All turnovers are reviewed in the NFL, and everything within a play is reviewable, so officials presumably looked at that part of the play. Either way, the Falcons were given a touchback and the ball at their 20.

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino explained the call.

Gained possession with left leg touching the goal line so it is a touchback. Momentum and ball at 1-yd line if body part not in EZ. — Dean Blandino (@DeanBlandino) January 22, 2017





Even with that explanation, it was a close call.

This game is ovah, but this was still a safety. pic.twitter.com/HcNWJ5qg2M — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) January 22, 2017





It was an enormous play for the Falcons. They scored on their next possession to take a 17-0 lead. It was a close call for Collins and the Falcons on a huge play.

Jalen Collins made a tremendous play to force and recover a fumble against the Packers. (AP) More

