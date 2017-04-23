Ezekiel Elliott's mom owned a troll on Twitter

Whether it’s on message boards or social media, fans are never shy to toss around allegations about a rival team’s players. This is especially true when it comes to cars.

Back in 2015 when Ezekiel Elliott, now with the Dallas Cowboys, was a star running back for Ohio State, he tweeted about receiving a parking ticket on campus. Somehow, this came up on Friday night in response to an “SEC Exposed” account, presumably accusing Elliott of receiving some outside assistance to afford the car.

@SEC_Exposed I'll start here: how did Ezekiel Elliott afford this car at OSU? pic.twitter.com/fhRTjKP605 — Jimmy Crawford (@1BamaJimbo) April 22, 2017





Elliott’s mom, Dawn, caught wind of the tweet came off the top rope with this perfect response.

because he had two working parents who afforded it. you act like that's a Bentley. every Black athlete isn't from the ghetto Jimmy. https://t.co/ZzPABfywM9 — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) April 22, 2017





Owned.

