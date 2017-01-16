Ezekiel Elliott hoping for 'closure' from NFL in domestic violence investigation

As he played his rookie season in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made the Pro Bowl, led the NFL in rushing, and became a viral sensation after jumping into the Salvation Army kettle on Thanksgiving.

He also was waiting out the NFL’s investigation into the accusation of domestic violence levied against him by a former girlfriend last year. Police in Columbus, Ohio cleared Elliott of any wrongdoing, but the league is still looking into the matter.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Elliott isn’t happy the situation hasn’t yet been resolved.

Ezekiel Elliott carries the ball vs. the Packers. (AP) More

“I do want closure,” Elliott said. “I do. I would rather them not drag it on as long. I think if there was something to find, which there’s not, they would’ve found it by now. The police did a very thorough investigation.

“I will tell you this – it just seems like they’re dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man? I just want it to end.”

Given the reactive nature of the NFL, Elliott is likely a victim of circumstance. The league came under fire again in September for its bungling of the Josh Brown case when he was with the New York Giants, ignoring its own minimum-six-games suspension rule after Brown was arrested in May 2015 and charged with fourth-degree domestic violence, giving Brown only a one-game suspension initially. Only after public outcry did the league decide to place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list and the Giants ultimately released him.