This Is The Eye-Watering Sum Everton Want For Romelu Lukaku

Whispers surrounding the departure of Romelu Lukaku are getting louder as the season draws to a close, and it looks like Everton aren't going to let him go easily.

The Liverpool club have reportedly put an astonishing £100million asking price on the striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have shown strong interest in the striker who they sold in 2014 and according to Didier Drogba they are frontrunners to buy him back. Last week it was reported that a £70m bid was being readied by the London side for Lukaku but it looks like that just won't cut it.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has admitted this week that Lukaku will not be signing a new deal at Goodison Park and it appears he will leave before his current contract expires in 2019. Considering the 23-year-old is currently the Premier League's top scorer with 24 goals in 32 appearances, he certainly looks worth loosening the purse strings for.

The only thing we know with absolute certainty is Arsene Wenger certainly won't be coughing up £100m for him.

