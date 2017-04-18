EXTRA TIME: Waiting for the new Bafana Bafana coach

The mystery of the next South Africa national team coach's identity lingers on. What do you make of Safa's mission?

Gone are the weeks of Safa announcing that a new coach will be appointed in four days.

So, what's up now? It seems as though talks have ended with SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter.

Did his 5-0 humiliation against Sundowns give Safa a rethink, or were they already put off by demands and the terms of the British coach?

On the other hand, Safa could be lining up a serious, better candidate... or they might not have a clue who's coming in next.

Here's how Bafana Bafana fans are left scratching their heads on Twitter.

Till now Bafana Bafana doesn't have a coach!! — Phiwah (@londanip_ntuli) April 18, 2017

@fabfol1 @christamcevoy Coach Pitso moisamane failed with Bafana bafana but is doing good @ Sundowns — Zamanni Steve (@ZamanniSteve) April 18, 2017

@News24 @Sport24news he should really be the bafana new coach. — Morgan Naidoo (@MorganNaidoo3) April 17, 2017

@robertmarawa i think it is time SAFA tells us the "criteria" for shortlisting BAFANA Bafana coach, we are in the dark — Mthoko Cele (@07_mthoko) April 17, 2017

#Bafana Gordon Igesund: I can't comment too much. I think it's important the national team gets a coach on board as quickly as possible. — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) April 17, 2017

This 5-0 coach to coach bafana it will be a disaster you will have to fire him and pay him millions — T H (@ThembaHadebe9) April 16, 2017

Five Nil delivered to so called"new" Bafana coach — NKOC (@ChiefMavovo) April 14, 2017