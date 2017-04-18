EXTRA TIME: Waiting for the new Bafana Bafana coach

The mystery of the next South Africa national team coach's identity lingers on. What do you make of Safa's mission?

Gone are the weeks of Safa announcing that a new coach will be appointed in four days. 

So, what's up now? It seems as though talks have ended with SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter. 

Did his 5-0 humiliation against Sundowns give Safa a rethink, or were they already put off by demands and the terms of the British coach?

On the other hand, Safa could be lining up a serious, better candidate... or they might not have a clue who's coming in next. 

Here's how Bafana Bafana fans are left scratching their heads on Twitter.

 