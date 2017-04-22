EXTRA TIME: Kaizer Chiefs pay respect to former coach Butler who passes away

English coach Jeff Butler passed away on April 22, Saturday morning. Amakhosi fans will always remember the legend's important role at the club

Butler was the Kaizer Chiefs head coach on three occasions, winning 13 trophies in total.

Similar to Steve Komphela's task at the club now, Butler had often taken over a team in transition. His accomplishment is that he went onto to maintain success at one of South Africa's most popular and successful teams.

He had also worked with the Chiefs youth development department in the past. His stints as head coach at the club were in 1988-89, 1991, and 1995-96.

 